Video – ‘Pillow Hands’ Ciryl Gane fails to make man flinch with three vicious blows to the body

Ciryl Gane failed to drop a man half his size with a series of nasty-looking body shots.

Gane, a former interim UFC heavyweight world champion, was in attendance at the Ares Fighting Championship 22 card in Paris when he was challenged to repeatedly punch an unidentified individual in the body. In the video clip, which you can see below, ‘Bon Gamin’ uncorks three vicious body blows.

However, the man taking the strikes doesn’t flinch once, other than a brief moment when he feigns being in pain before dapping up Gane.

This dude just took 3 body shots from Ciryl Gane like they were nothing 🤯



🎥 TikTok / idriss.5k #UFC #MMA



pic.twitter.com/KapJhvULna — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) June 17, 2024

Gane has not competed inside the Octagon since scoring a second-round KO against Serghei Spivac at UFC Paris in September 2023. He was reportedly offered an opportunity to challenge Tom Aspinall for the interim heavyweight title at UFC 304 in Manchester, but ‘Bon Gamin’ is currently busy filming a movie.

No return date has been revealed but with the promotion heading back to The City of Light on September 28, it’s probably safe to assume that Gane will once again capitalize on the opportunity to compete in his home country.

UFC Fans have a field day with Ciryl Gane’s lack of power

As soon as the clip hit social media, fans flooded the comments and absolutely shredded the Frenchman’s “pillow hands.”