Video: Oscar Willis Defeats Ben Davis with Four Knockdowns at BKFC Spain in MMA Media Showdown

MMA media personalities Oscar Willis and Ben Davis showcased their fighting spirits in an undercard bout at Bare Knuckle FC: Spain.

Willis and Davis took a break from their day jobs to fight bare-knuckle at BKFC: Spain on Saturday in Marbella. Despite their lack of hands-on combat sports experience, Willis and Davis fought on a live DAZN broadcast watched by BKFC fans around the world.

Their fight didn’t disappoint, but it was largely one-way traffic for Willis. He dropped Davis four times in the first round of the fight before the referee eventually waved it off.

Oscar Willis floors Ben Davis four times to win bare-knuckle bout

Watch some of the highlights of Willis’s win below.

Willis and Davis were both making their bare-knuckle debuts. Willis made his amateur MMA debut in Nov. 2022 and hadn’t competed in combat sports since.

Davis, one of the fastest-rising stars in MMA media, made his BKFC debut after a win over Zuriel Rudi Ayo in the Karate Combat pit in June. Before that, he lost an exhibition boxing match to Gabriel Silva on a 2023 Misfits Boxing card.

BKFC: Spain featured lots of high-octane action for the promotion’s first Spanish event. The card was headlined by a vacant lightweight title matchup between Franco Tenaglia and Tony Soto.

In addition to Willis and Davis’s showcase, Conor McGregor made some news while promoting BKFC: Spain. He claimed his UFC return is set for February against Dan Hooker in Saudi Arabia.