The Singapore government has finally given ONE Championship the green light to bring in overseas fighters. The promotion returns next week with ONE: Inside The Matrix, which takes place on Friday, October 30, inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The event will take place behind closed doors, with only 250 fans being allowed into the venue. ONE: Inside The Matrix will be the first live sporting event in Singapore since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

The six-bout card will feature four title fights. A middleweight title clash between defending champion Aung La N Sang and undefeated challenger Reinier De Ridder will headline the event.

Yesterday, the company released a trailer for its upcoming show; check it out below.

Here is the full card for ONE: Inside The Matrix

ONE Middleweight Championship: Aung La N Sang vs. Reinier De Ridder

Aung La N Sang vs. Reinier De Ridder ONE Lightweight Championship: Christian Lee vs. Iuri Lapicus

Christian Lee vs. Iuri Lapicus ONE Featherweight Championship: Martin Nguyen vs. Thanh Le

Martin Nguyen vs. Thanh Le ONE Women’s Strawweight Championship: Xiong Jing Nan vs. Tiffany Teo

Xiong Jing Nan vs. Tiffany Teo Lightweight : Eduard Folayang vs. Antonio Caruso.

: Eduard Folayang vs. Antonio Caruso. Atomweight: Ritu Phogat vs. Nou Srey Pov