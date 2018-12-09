Video: Massive Knockout Wins Vacant Boxing Title

The focus of the mixed martial arts (MMA) world was justifiably on UFC 231 last night, but a high-profile boxing event took place as well. Vasyl Lomachenko bet Jose Pedraza by decision to win the WBO lightweight title and defended his WBA (super) and The Ring titles from Madison Square Garden in New York.

That performance was undeniably a solid one. But another lightweight put on a title-sealing victory of a different kind. The flamboyant Teofimo Lopez won the vacant NABF lightweight title by knocking out Mason Menard in the first round.

One of boxing’s most definitive knockouts of the year was at hand. The 11-0 lightweight celebrated with his trademark flip celebration. Watch the out-cold knockout courtesy of SportsCenter below: