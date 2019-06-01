Video: LFA Star Lands Powerful Elbow Knockout

One LFA star stole the show once he lands an impressive win at the latest event under the banner of the promotion.
LFA 68 took place on Friday night from the Mystic Lake Casino Hotel in Prior Lake, Minnesota that was broadcasted on AXS TV.
LFA Star Lands Knockout
In the main event, rising featherweight star Rafael Barbosa (12-1) landed a powerful elbow to knock out Nate Jennerman (13-5) in the first round.
A stunning head kick KO to kick off the night courtesy of Joel Bauman (3-0) also happened. Commentators Pat Miletich and Ron Kruck was ringside for the fights.
LFA 68 Results:
- Main Event – Featherweight Fight – Rafael Barbosa (12-1) knocked out Nate Jennerman (13-5) with an elbow at 3:18 in round one.
- Co-Main Event – Bantamweight Fight – Raufeon Stots (12-1) defeated Ralph Acosta (18-13) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26). .
- Welterweight Fight – Maycon Mendonca (8-4) defeated Bobby Lee (10-4).via unanimous decision (29-27, 29-27, 29-27).
- Light Heavyweight Fight – MIke Rhodes (12-6, 1 NC).defeated Cristhian Torres (14-10) via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).
- Welterweight Fight – J.P. Saint Louis (5-3) submitted Derek Varin (6-5) via rear-naked choke at 4:52 in round one. .
- Lightweight Fight – Le’Ville Simpson (9-4) defeated Tyler Mathison (2-2) via ia split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27).
- Middleweight Fight – Joel Bauman (3-0) knocked out Bobby Downs (4-2) via head kick at 2:48 in round one.
If you enjoyed this story, please share it on social media!