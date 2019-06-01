Video: LFA Star Lands Powerful Elbow Knockout

Spread the word!













One LFA star stole the show once he lands an impressive win at the latest event under the banner of the promotion.

LFA 68 took place on Friday night from the Mystic Lake Casino Hotel in Prior Lake, Minnesota that was broadcasted on AXS TV.

LFA Star Lands Knockout

In the main event, rising featherweight star Rafael Barbosa (12-1) landed a powerful elbow to knock out Nate Jennerman (13-5) in the first round.

A stunning head kick KO to kick off the night courtesy of Joel Bauman (3-0) also happened. Commentators Pat Miletich and Ron Kruck was ringside for the fights.

Official Results: Barbosa def. Jennerman via KO at 3:18 into Round 1. pic.twitter.com/fo8qy0Q4cI — AXS TV Fights (@AXSTVFights) June 1, 2019

Official Results: Bauman def. Downs via KO at 2:48 into Round 1. pic.twitter.com/RENSOOOhUT — AXS TV Fights (@AXSTVFights) June 1, 2019

LFA 68 Results: