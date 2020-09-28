The new UFC light-heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz was met by an army of fans when he arrived back in Poland following a successful trip to Abu Dhabi.

Blachowicz squared off against Dominick Reyes in the UFC co-main event on Saturday (September 26) with the recently vacant 205lb title on the line. The 37-year-old entered the fight as the underdog but proved the oddsmakers wrong by making quick work of Reyes to become UFC light-heavyweight champion.

Blachowicz enjoyed a successful first round and was able to dictate the pace of the fight, land shots, and hurt Reyes with nasty kicks to the body. In the second he closed the show. Both fighters traded shots early into the second stanza but Blachowicz got the better of it. A clearly wobbled Reyes started to move backward but the Polish power puncher swarmed for the finish.

The first ever Polish UFC champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk was quick to revel in her countryman’s victory and it appears the people of Poland share her excitement as many of them chose to meet Blachowicz at the airport as he returned with his new UFC belt – check it out.

