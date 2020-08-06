YouTube star turned boxer Jake Paul had a surprise visit from an army of federal agents earlier this week. His upcoming fight against former NBA player Nate Robinson now appears to be at risk of falling apart.

On July 23 it was announced Paul and Robinson would be competing on the undercard of an event headlined by heavyweight boxing legend Mike Tyson who will fight for the first time in fifteen years when he takes on Roy Jones Jr. on September 12.

The FBI told ABC7 that the raid on Paul’s house was in connection to a riot at an Arizona shopping mall in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death.

“The FBI is investigating allegations of criminal acts surrounding the incident at Scottsdale Fashion Square in May 2020,” the bureau said in a statement while clarifying that no arrests were immediately planned.

According to ABC7 several firearms were seized during the raid, “including a long gun propped up against a hot tub in the backyard.”

Check out footage of the raid below…

Earlier this year Paul made his professional boxing debut on the undercard of Logan Paul vs. KSI 2. He picked up a first-round TKO victory over fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib. It is unclear how or if his upcoming bout scheduled for September 12 will be impacted by this ongoing legal problem.

Do you think Jake Paul will still fight Nate Robinson on the undercard of Tyson-Jones Jr?