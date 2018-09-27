Video: Go Inside Conor McGregor’s UFC 229 Training Camp

Have you ever wanted to go inside Conor McGregor’s training?

Here’s what his UFC 229 camp looks like.

Owen Roddy, McGregor’s striking coach, has a history of releasing video blogs leading up to Conor’s fights. Roddy has just released the first video in the UFC 229 series.

In the video below, Roddy and the rest of the SBG Ireland squad leave Ireland and head to the states to attend the first UFC 229 press conference in New York. Next, the whole squad heads to Las Vegas to continue their preparation for the biggest fight in UFC history.

Watch Coach Roddy’s UFC 229 Vlog episode #1 right here:

UFC 229 takes place Oct. 6 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and airs on pay-per-view following prelims on FX and UFC Fight Pass.