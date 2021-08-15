A giant moth brought a temporary halt to Cage Fury Fighting Championship 99 which took place at the Fitz Tunica Casino & Hotel in Tunica, Mississippi on Saturday evening.

In the co-main event, Nah-Shon Burrell squared off against Khetag Pliev, who you might remember as the guy whose finger fell off earlier this year at CFFC 94.

Pliev’s career continued to make headlines at CFCC 99, only this time it was for a far gruesome reason. In the first round of his fight with Burrell, a giant moth entered the cage and forced the bout to be temporarily stopped.

Insect in the cage alert! Burrell wanted no part of it! #CFFC99 pic.twitter.com/5LzzfPqcJC — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) August 15, 2021

Once things got back underway things didn’t get much better for Pliev inside the CFFC cage. By round three he was ready to go. Burrell put a beating on the Russian before ultimately scoring a walk off knockout.

And Nah-Shon Burrell gets the walkoff KO! #CFFC99



Dang! pic.twitter.com/fMgGHALkDg — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) August 15, 2021

Check out the main card results from CFFC 99.

DeAndre Anderson def. Jose Perez via knockout in round one.

Nah-Shon Burrell def. Khetag Pliev via knockout in round three.

Da’Mon Blackshear def. Mateo Vogel via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Tim Cuamba def. James Lyons via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-25)

Lydell Poag def. Stavros Moustakakis via TKO in round one.

Ben Coyle def. Joseph Tran via TKO in round one.