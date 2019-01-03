Video: Former UFC Fighter Thwarts Female Assaulter In Sarajevo

Former UFC fighter Denis Stojnic recently came to the rescue of a women who was being physically assaulted by a man outside a club in Sarajevo.

Stojnic is the owner of club Dorian Gray in Sarajevo. A man followed a female patron out of the club on Sunday and began assaulting her. He allegedly grabbed her hair and began striking her.

That’s when Stojnic came out of the club. He separated the two by using a swift display of force on the man. Another employee of the club then came out to separate Stojnic and the man. Stojnic responded to the situation via CRNA HRONIKA:

“When I saw on my video controller, Dorian Gray, that a huge man even proportions physically higher than me, striking a female person with a fisted fist in my head, I immediately ran out and reacted so that they were protected from the perpetrators. I conquered it and finally we accompanied the gir l a long with he r s ecurity to a taxi, and she did not want to repor t t hi s c ase to th e p olice.

“Unfortunately, in our country violence against women is becoming more and more and my duty as a man, a citizen, and then only owners of objects is that everyone in my facilities feels safe, especially women, because they are some kind of children, sisters, mothers and weaker ones and the more gentle gender.”

You can watch the entire scene here: