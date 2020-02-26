VIDEO: Dan Hardy Picks His Top 10 Fights Of The Decade

Spread the word!













The past decade has seen MMA grow astronomically into a sport watched by millions globally. Since 2010 UFC fans have been blessed with countless great fights. So many that it’s almost impossible to pick your favourite.

Former UFC welterweight title challenger and current color commentator Dan Hardy has decided to help. The Brit has teamed up with BT Sport to bring us his break down of the best 10 fights of the past 10 years.

Robbie Lawler vs. Rory MacDonald, Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje, Andrei Arlovski vs. Travis Browne, and Jon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafson all make the list. You’ll have to check out the video below to find out who comes out at number one.