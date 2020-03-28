VIDEO: Conor McGregor Reacts To Ireland’s Stricter Lockdown Measures

Spread the word!













Conor McGregor has consistently called for a true lockdown in his home nation of Ireland and it appears he has finally got his wish.

Earlier this week he released a video statement calling on the Irish government to introduce full lockdown without hesitation, he said

“While we are currently debating a full lockdown, I feel that we must. Any time spent debating this is needless time from the clock. I know a good, tough fight when I see one and we have one on our hands now.”

The Irish government reacted to his calls last night by introducing new sweeping restrictions to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Prime minister Leo Varadkar announced the measures on Friday evening which will restrict people from traveling 2km from home, end all non-essential work and severely restrict offshore travel.

‘Notorious’ released another video statement reacting to the news and calling for the government to go even further with these new lockdown laws. “We have now entered a more substantial lockdown and I am pleased to see it,” he said. You see, if you do not enter the game you cannot win it. We have now entered this game and with strict adherence to the methods we will win.

“To the Irish public, we must abide by the legislation put forth tonight by our leaders. No further than 2km from home, no unessential travel and full closure of all non-essential business. Now more than ever we must abide by this and I pray for the health and safety of our country that we do. The fate of our lives and the lives of our loved ones depend on it.”

“I would like an understanding of our airports. Our airports must shut. The only flights to take place is for our essential medical equipment, or to bring our medical abroad back home to support. The airports must be shut for everything else”

Check out the full video below.

My address ☘️ . The countdown is on! Posted by Conor McGregor on Friday, March 27, 2020

