Video: Brutal WMMA Head Kick May Be Worse Than Rousey vs. Holm

There were some decent finishes in mixed martial arts (MMA) this weekend – Petr Yan’s thunderous UFC debut and OSP’s comeback submission in Singapore come to mind – yet the most exciting MMA knockout of last week may have come from a much less observed source.

That source is the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF) where one of the female stars of its tournament format scored a jaw-dropping knockout during their 2018 Senior European Championships from Bucharest, Romania, on June 20.

There, Jenni Kivioja of Finland nailed Jessica Forslund Reis of Sweden with a vicious head kick KO that many are comparing to Holly Holm’s historic head kick knockout of Ronda Rousey in November 2015. Watch the earth-shattering kick courtesy of IMMAF on Twitter (via MMA Mania) right here: