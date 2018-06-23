Highlights: Hyped Bantamweight Scores Huge Knockout In UFC Debut

The biggest story of today’s (Sat., June 23, 2018) UFC Fight Night 132 from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore, was rising prospect Leon Edwards’ decision win over longtime vet Donald Cerrone (full highlights here), but another hyped young fighter made quite the impact on the preliminary card.

Former ACB bantamweight champ Petr Yan made his UFC debut against Team Alpha Male (TAM) product Teruto Ishihara, and the fight ended in quite devastating fashion. Wobbling Ishihara with a spinning backfist in the latter half of the opening round, Yan followed up with a huge punch that put Ishihara’s light outs for good.

Watch the jaw-dropping debut knockout right here: