Kelvin Gastelum Remains Betting Favorite – UFC Fight Week Odds

Kelvin Gastelum vs. Dustin Stoltzfus is a middleweight fight scheduled for this weekend at UFC Fight Night, taking place on September 13, 2025, at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio. This fight is significant for Gastelum as he looks to get back to winning ways, while Stoltzfus seeks to build momentum after a recent loss.

Kelvin Gastelum vs. Dustin Stoltzfus – Fight Week Odds

Heading into fight week, Kelvin Gastelum is the clear betting favorite against Dustin Stoltzfus. The moneyline odds generally show Gastelum around -260 to -265, meaning a bettor would need to wager about $260 to win $100 backing him. Stoltzfus is the underdog at around +210 to +215, so a $100 bet on him would return about $210 if he pulls off the upset. These odds reflect Gastelum’s experience and reputation as a former top contender, while Stoltzfus is seen as a less proven fighter on the big stage. For more, bet on sports here.

Over time, the betting lines have remained fairly steady, with Gastelum consistently favored but at odds that leave some value in the Stoltzfus underdog bet. No major swings in odds have been recorded recently, indicating bookmakers and bettors see Gastelum as the likelier winner with Stoltzfus having a chance but less probability.

Most odds favor Gastelum winning by decision or knockout. The UFC fight is expected to be a technical back-and-forth where Gastelum’s experience and striking defense give him an edge, but Stoltzfus could threaten early with grappling and submission attempts. Betting trends also show most tipsters and expert predictions favor Gastelum. The market sees Gastelum winning by decision or KO, while Stoltzfus carries some upset potential mainly through grappling-based submission methods.

Gastelum is favored on the odds because of his pedigree and career history, with a good chance to win by decision or knockout. Stoltzfus is a live underdog with tools to threaten via grappling submissions but generally seen as the less likely winner by the betting markets this fight week.

If the fight goes Gastelum’s way, it might signal a return to form for the veteran contender. If Stoltzfus wins, it would be a career-defining win that could propel him higher in UFC’s competitive middleweight class. The fight will likely showcase Gastelum’s aggressive, high-pressure style against Stoltzfus’s striking and grappling skills, making for an intriguing clash of styles and backgrounds in the middleweight division this weekend. Both fighters have strong wrestling foundations but differ in their overall approach inside the octagon, giving fans an engaging contest to watch.