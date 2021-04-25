Next up on the UFC 261 main card is a women’s flyweight title fight between Valentina Shevchenko and Jessica Andrade.

Round 1: Andrade misses a leg kick. Shevchenko responds with her own. Andrade blocks a head kick. Andrade rushes forward and connects with a body shot. Shevchenko lands a one two. Andrade attempts a leg kick but Shevchenko counters and takes her down. Andrade gets to her feet but is taken down right away. Andrade gets to her feet and lands some elbows. Shevchenko takes her down and lets go as she attempts a head kick but Andrade blocks. Shevchenko starts to unload on Andrade and looks for a takedown and gets it. Andrade gets to her feet briefly but is taken down as Shevchenko looks to sink in the rear naked choke. It isn’t locked properly and Andrade escapes and gets to her feet. But it’s the same result as Shevchenko takes her down again as the round ends.

Round 2: Shevchenko takes Andrade again and is in side control. She manages to control the Brazilian this time as she racks up the top time. Andrade gets to her feet and looks to slam Shevchenko off the clinch. Shevchenko does well to defend though. Shevchenko trips her and is in the crucifix position now. She lands a number of punches and elbows before the referee stops the action!

Official result: Valentina Shevchenko defeats Jessica Andrade via TKO (R2, 3:19).