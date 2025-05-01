Valentin Moldavsky Defeats Sergey Bilostenniy in Heavyweight Slugfest – PFL 4 Highlights

Valentin Moldavsky got a big win over Sergey Bilostenniy in the PFL World Tournament co-main event on Thursday night in Orlando.

While much of the opening round was relatively quiet, with each fighter exercising caution, the final seconds of the stanza ended in utter chaos. Moldavsky landed a big right hand that knocked Bilostenniy off balance and sent him stumbling back toward the fence.

Moldavsky rushed in looking for a last-second finish, but Bilostenniy fired back during the exchange, connecting with a right hand of his own that had Moldavsky on wobbly legs. Moments away from being finished on his feet, Moldavsky tied up and rode out the remaining seconds of the round.

Unfortunately, the last two rounds failed to deliver the fireworks we saw in the closing seconds of the first. After 10 more minutes of action, we went to the judges’ scorecards to find out our winner.

Official Result: Valentin Modavsky def. Sergey Bilostenniy via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Check out highlights from Valentin Moldavsky vs. Sergey Bilostenniy at PFL 4: