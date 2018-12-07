Usman’s Manager Teases Interim Fight With Ben Askren

Kamaru Usman’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, has teased of a possible interim title fight between Usman and Ben Askren.

The UFC’s welterweight title picture is a mess and it looks like it could be getting messier. The promotion originally wanted to book champion Tyron Woodley vs. No. 1 contender Colby Covington on Jan. 26 at UFC 233. However, with the champion seemingly playing hardball, it looks as if the UFC has moved on.

Adding to the mess that is the welterweight division was Abdelaziz. The outspoken manager tweeted this earlier today:

If @Benaskren wants to fight @USMAN84kg for an interim belt you got it buddy we in ufc has good health insurance — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) December 7, 2018

Askren is already booked for his UFC debut. He will be taking on Robbie Lawler at UFC 233. But that didn’t stop the king of one-liners from delivering his latest burn.

Lol glad your client has good health insurance bc I don’t need it. https://t.co/WE6nhb8jVO — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) December 7, 2018

Abdelaziz would do his best to keep up with Askren.

Listen you’re an undefeated world champion much respect but this is the big show what are you gonna do when you can’t take Usman down? Somebody should call 911 because you’re gonna be in big trouble #fact call uncle @danawhite https://t.co/xv7TfCqnvf — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) December 7, 2018

Of course “Funky” gets the last word.

Take him down and beat him up like everyone else. Ali you are working in a world of faulty assumptions. https://t.co/lQrORKFL5G — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) December 7, 2018

