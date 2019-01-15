UFC Flyweight Given USADA Suspension For Tainted Supplement

Former Invicta FC champion and UFC flyweight Jennifer Maia has been handed a six-month suspension by the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA).

The 30-year-old failed an out-of-competition drug test in August. She tested positive for diuretics and masking agents. The substances were traced back to a dietary supplement she took earlier this year. USADA was able to confirm the ingested substances were due to a tainted supplement, thus resulting in the reduced suspension.

USADA released the following statement on the matter:

“During an investigation into the circumstances of her case, opened and sealed containers of a dietary supplement she was using at the time of the August 16, 2018 sample collection, and that she declared on her doping control form, were sent to the WADA-accredited laboratory in Brazil for analysis.

“Although no prohibited substances were listed on the supplement label, the analysis revealed that both contained the prohibited substances for which Maia tested positive.”



Maia made her UFC debut this past summer in Idaho. She was defeated by longtime UFC veteran Liz Carmouche, ending a six-fight win streak.