Urijah Faber Reveals Why Cody Garbrandt Has Stayed Quiet Since UFC 227 Loss

Urijah Faber reveals why former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt has been quiet since his last fight that saw him lose.

UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw scored a first round KO victory over Garbrandt in the main event of the UFC 227 pay-per-view event at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. The finish of the fight at UFC 227 saw Dillashaw land ferocious flurry in the first round following dropping Garbrandt at first with a right hook.

If you recall, their first fight went down at the UFC 217 pay-per-view event at Madison Square Garden in New York City in November of 2017 where Dillashaw finished Garbrandt to win back the bantamweight title.

When Garbrandt won the bantamweight title at UFC 207, it set up a rivalry fight for one of the hottest feuds in MMA over the past couple of years, and the two fighters had been jawing at each other publicly since Dillashaw left Alpha Male. However, this feud has been put on ice for the time being.

Faber recently revealed the reason that Garbrandt has stayed quiet since his last fight, which is due to him being a family man right now as well as stay away from the negativity.