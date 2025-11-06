Urijah Faber Scammed By a Fake $30 Million Bank Account From a Defunct MMA Promotion: “The owner seemed a bit delusional”

Mixed martial arts legend Urijah Faber has spoken openly about how his proposed deal with GFL, aka Global Fight League, fell apart before it had even really begun.

For the longest time, fight fans had been hearing rumblings about the emergence of a brand new MMA promotion – the GFL. The Global Fight League was announcing a parade of signings in the first few weeks and months of its existence, and eventually, we got to a point where events were actually announced. Unfortunately, it didn’t take long until the whole thing fell apart, and as of this writing, it doesn’t seem like things are going to get back up and running again.

Urijah Faber was one of the many names who was announced to be part of the new promotion and while he may be past his prime, fans were intrigued to see what he would have looked like at this stage of his career. Alas, we may never know given the track record that GFL now has for letting people down.

In a recent podcast with long-time rival Dominick Cruz, Urijah Faber went into more detail about the financial side of things and how he came to realize that it wasn’t quite what it had initially seemed.

Urijah Faber opens up about GFL deal

“The GFL MMA league thing was crazy. They were offering crazy money, but the whole thing shut down overnight. The owner seemed a bit delusional. My manager had seen a check with $30 million in it, so I believed it was real.

I talked to Anthony Pettis and Paige VanZant who had been getting checks. But in the end, the money was only briefly in the bank and the thing fell apart. UFC has my gratitude. I messaged Dana to tell him about the offer because I have a lot of respect for UFC.”

Faber is thriving in his new role as a coach and while it’d be fun to see him put on a pair of gloves and compete once again, he’s now 46 years of age, and he doesn’t have anything left to prove.