In the UFC Vegas 12 main event, we have the #10 ranked middleweight taking on 185lb legend Anderson Silva in what many believe will be the final fight in the career of ‘The Spider”. Will Hall continue his rise into title contention? Or will Silva secure one more highlight-reel finish? Let’s see what the LowKickMMA staff think…

Jordan Ellis: As far as final fights go this one really isn’t too bad for Anderson Silva. Despite his poor form as of late I don’t think ‘The Spider’ is outmatched in this one. However, I do expect Uriah Hall to emerge victorious tonight. He’s a decent fighter and I don’t see him falling to a 45-year-old. Hall should be able to get the finish – he just needs to go for it.

Prediction: Uriah Hall

Ross Markey: Former middleweight champion, Anderson Silva seems to be in two-minds regarding his future beyond tonight’s UFC Vegas 12 headliner opposite, Uriah Hall. He’s explained previously how he plans on bowing out tonight, but he’s also noted how this fight may be just his last under the UFC’s banner. For Hall, the TUF finalist is in a rich-vein of form at this moment, scoring three wins in his last four, and while a stunning, throwback performance from Silva would serve as an ideal way to cap off his career or even his UFC run, Hall should have the timing and ability to stop Silva within the opening two-rounds.

Prediction: Uriah Hall

Harry O’Connor:

How nice would it be if Anderson Silva picked up a win in a UFC main event at the age of 45, the fact that he’s still headlining UFC cards are this age is unreal. I think this will very much be a case of Uriah Hall being the younger and fresher man, we know the power he carries and you can’t help but feel with Silva’s age, he’s going to get tagged and I think it will only be a matter of time before he is put away. I’m going to go with Uriah Hall via KO in round 2.

Prediction: Uriah Hall

Karim Nathan: I think this is a very tough one to predict how it goes. Silva is obviously not the same as he used to be but however he just went toe to toe with the current champ, while Hall has been undefeated since changing camps but also not against elite competition. Hall will have the speed advantage so I think that will be enough for him to grab a decision win.

Prediction: Uriah Hall