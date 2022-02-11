Uriah Hall calls out ‘scared’ Darren Till, states that he wanted to face till next instead of Andre Muniz.

‘Prime Time’ is currently booked in to face Muniz on April 16 but instead had another fighter on his mind, Till. The pair had been rumoured to face one another in a bout which both men would be looking to snap a losing streak.

Hall had no qualms sharing his opinion on the situation, pulling no punches when discussing the Englishman in an interview with The Schmo. I mean, to be honest, you know it’s not something that I wanted.” Hall said, “I wanted Darren Till but he’s being a punk ass bitch and I don’t know what happened, he’s just playing the UFC and what not. But he’s the guy I wanted, makes sense.” (Transcribed by Sportskeeda)

Hall would continue the tirade on ‘The Gorilla’, “I did, I wanted him but you know, I think he’s just scared. I think he’s really scared.” He Proclaimed, “Either that or he’s injured or some shit. He’s always making excuses, that’s how I look at him. He talks smack but I know when I stand in front of him, he’s gonna be quiet, so I know I can beat him. I just know I can beat him, he’s short, he sucks, he’s ugly and I just know I can kick his ass.”

After a blistering start to his UFC career, Till has faced some difficulty as of late. After finally making the decision to move up to middleweight and successfully making his 185lb debut, successfully defeating Kelvin Gastelum; Till would hit a rough patch.

Till would drop his next bout in a close bout against No.1 contender Robert Whittaker, then would face cancelled bout after cancelled bout. Finally making he return to face Derek Brunson, 14 months removed from his last bout where he would be submitted in the third round.

After it had been revealed that Till had suffered yet another serious injury in the lead up to the bout. Since the loss, there has been no official update or news regarding Till’s return; even with the UFC’s London taking place in just over a month.

Do you agree with Uriah Hall? Is Darren Till, Scared?

