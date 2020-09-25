UFC Middleweight Uriah Hall has taken shots at his former scheduled opponent Yoel Romero after he pulled out from the booked bout between the two.

After sharing a poster for his upcoming fight against UFC great Aderson Silva a fan commented stating that he wished Hall was still booked to face Romero expressing that this would help the Middleweight move up the rankings. Hall responded to this comment expressing his disregard for the rankings and taking aim at Romero for pulling out of the fight.

“fuck the rankings it’s a joke there’s no way I’m gonna sit around and have a bunch of motherfuckers that don’t know me tell me where I am “ranked” and I will fight that bitch he punted out because he knew I was going to destroy his ass the only reason why he didn’t want to fight me because Jones left the light heavyweight belt so his bitch ass decided to move up”

There has been no official announcement from Romero or his team regarding a shift in weight classes, however, this is something the fighter had spoken of in the past citing his former training partner Jon Jones as a reason not to make the move.

While the Romero fight is off for Hall he will be facing the legendary Anderson Silva on October 31. According to the former champion, this will likely be his last fight. “Maybe this is my last fight. That’s why I’m training hard every day, doing my best. My whole team has come to help me. Everybody is in quarantine to start training. I’m very excited because I think this is my last performance inside the cage, for my fans. We’ll see” Silva said to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto. Silva comes into this fight on a two-fight losing streak to top-five ranked contender Jared Cannonier and the champion Israel Adesanya. Hall enters this matchup the opposite with a streak of two wins.