Fans Praise UFC’s $100K Bonus Increase: “Most Uplifting UFC News” as Paramount Era Begins

UFC fans finally got the bonus news they have been waiting on as Dana White confirmed a major shake‑up to fighter incentives ahead of UFC 324 and the start of the Paramount era. Fight of the Night and Performance of the Night awards, which have sat at $50,000 for over a decade, will now be worth $100,000 each, taking the standard post‑fight pool from $200,000 to at least $400,000 per card. On top of that, any fighter who wins by KO, TKO, or submission but does not receive one of the $100,000 awards will collect a new $25,000 finish bonus. The structure was first detailed by Sports Business Journal.

UFC Fans Celebrate $100K Bonuses and New $25K Finish Rewards Starting at UFC 324

The move lands just as the UFC’s seven‑year, $7.7 billion U.S. rights deal with Paramount Skydance comes into full effect, with the company expected to receive around $1.1 billion per year through 2031 and most events now anchored on Paramount+ rather than traditional pay‑per‑view. White had been hinting for months that “bonuses are obviously going up” once the Paramount agreement kicked in, but until this week he had dodged exact figures, even brushing off a direct question about new amounts at the final UFC 324 press conferences.​

“Holy sh-t this is huge. We’re talking 3x the average American pay for 1 night of work. You have the chance to make 9 years worth of Income EACH year of a UFC contract.”

“Fighters finally getting PAID paid. Love to see it”

“Massive win for the fighters.”

“This is massive positive news for the sport, it’s going to lead to some interesting fights in the future.”

Fans have met the UFC’s new bonus structure with a wave of enthusiasm, calling the move overdue and a genuine win for fighters. On Reddit, the reaction has been immediate and overwhelmingly positive, with users praising the increase as the most uplifting news in recent memory. One fan declared it was “about time they started awarding automatic bonuses for finishes,” while another called the announcement “the most uplifting UFC news I’ve come across in some time. The sentiment that the increase was long overdue ran throughout discussions, with multiple fans simply commenting “Long overdue” and “That’s quite significant, actually”.

Fans believe this will motivate fighters to chase finishes rather than coast to decisions. One fan noted that “a guaranteed finish bonus could serve as a strong motivator for taking decisive action”. Others had been lobbying for exactly this model for months, with one user previously posting that the UFC “should add universal finish bonuses of $25K” to reward aggression.

On Reddit, the $7.7 billion figure has been a running theme for months, with users calculating that even a $25,000 finish bonus across roughly 43 events a year would cost only a few million dollars relative to the new media money. One fan called the increase “about time” and said the new structure made them more likely to sign up for Paramount+.

There is also a sense that the promotion is finally responding to long‑standing frustration over stagnant $50,000 awards that have lost significant purchasing power since the late 2000s. Fans have frequently pointed out that the standard bonus has been frozen for more than a decade even as UFC revenues and rights fees have climbed, arguing that inflation alone justified a jump toward $75,000–$100,000.

The tone across MMA forums and social channels on Saturday leaned toward guarded approval. Fans who have spent years calling for higher bonuses and universal rewards for stoppages now see a version of that wish list on paper.