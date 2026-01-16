“I’m always hunting for a knockouts,” Israel Adesanya’s Upcoming UFC Main Event Opponent Is Aiming for a Highlight Reel Finish

ByTimothy Wheaton
"I’m always hunting for a knockouts," Israel Adesanya's Upcoming UFC Main Event Opponent Is Aiming for a Highlight Reel Finish

Israel Adesanya’s main event opponent Joe Pyfer plans to show a different side of himself when he faces the former champion on March 28 at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle. The 29-year-old middleweight contender told Ariel Helwani that his reputation as a knockout artist has overshadowed other aspects of his game.​​

Joe Pyfer Promises Complete Performance Against Israel Adesanya at UFC Seattle

“I’ve always envisioned fighting him one day, just never thought it would happen, and here we are,” Pyfer said on The Ariel Helwani Show. “I’m hyped, bro. We’re going to be well prepared. I have good jiu-jitsu, I’m a black belt, I have good wrestling, and a lot of parts of my game are still underrated because I’m always hunting a knockout. This fight will be different.”​

READ MORE:  Boxing Great SLAMS Daniel Cormier Over Jon Jones Comments: "This Guy Has to Chill"

Pyfer holds a black belt under former UFC competitor Jake Shields and has finished nine of his 15 career wins by knockout. He gained attention in January 2024 when he broke Francis Ngannou’s punch power record at the UFC Performance Institute, registering 129,000 units of force despite weighing 85 pounds less than the former heavyweight champion.​​

The Pennsylvania native enters the fight ranked No. 15 in the middleweight division and riding a three-fight winning streak. He knocked out Marc-André Barriault in the first round at UFC 303 in June 2024, defeated Kelvin Gastelum by decision at UFC 316 in June 2025, and submitted Abus Magomedov with a rear-naked choke at UFC 320 in October 2025.​

READ MORE:  UFC Athlete Colby Covington: Wants to Fight for ICE Agents "That I look up to so much"

Pyfer acknowledged the magnitude of facing a former two-time champion who many consider the greatest middleweight in UFC history alongside Anderson Silva.​

“This is a life-changing moment for me,” Pyfer said. “He’s arguably, in my opinion, the best middleweight of all time. To have that fight, knowing that he doesn’t have that many more left, it’s an honor, man. I like Izzy.”

Joe Pyfer blasts "haters" after UFC Vegas 86 loss I wasn't supposed to be here anyway
Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

Adesanya has not won a fight since April 2023, when he knocked out Alex Pereira to reclaim the middleweight title at UFC 287. The 36-year-old has since lost three consecutive fights to Sean Strickland, Dricus Du Plessis, and Nassourdine Imavov. His most recent appearance ended in a knockout loss to Imavov in February 2025.​

READ MORE:  Bo Nickal Reveals Colby Covington Declined Wrestling Match: "He Knows I'd embarrass him"

Adesanya successfully defended the middleweight title five times during his first reign and holds the second-most title fight wins in division history with eight, trailing only Anderson Silva’s 11. UFC CEO Dana White announced the matchup on January 14, marking the promotion’s fifth visit to Seattle and first since February 2025.​

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – JUNE 07: (L-R) Joe Pyfer punches Kelvin Gastelum in a middleweight bout during the UFC 316 event at Prudential Center on June 07, 2025 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Zuffa LLC)

READ MORE:  Sean O'Malley believes he's entering his second chapter heading into UFC 324

Timothy Wheaton is a combat sports writer who covers MMA, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. He has been a dedicated follower of these sports for decades. Tim has covered the UFC, GLORY, PFL, Bellator, and more, in person at live events as an on camera personality.

Tim also works with a host of other media outlets such as Calf Kick Sports, DAZN, Sportskeeda MMA, Combat Press, Fighters Only, MMA Sucka, Vecht Sport Info, MMA News, and Beyond Kickboxing. Tim is the authority on kickboxing and an MMA journalist who has covered K-1, PRIDE FC, UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, PFL, ONE Championship, and plenty more.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts