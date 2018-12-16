UFC Welterweight Involved In Serious Motorcycle Accident

UFC welterweight Sean Strickland will be out of action for a significant amount of time after he was injured in a recent motorcyle accident.

The Kings MMA-trained Strickland released a video on his Instagram account this weekend detailing the unfortunate incident took place while he was driving home from training. He was hit by a driver going a high rate of speed. Strickland said he woke up after being blacked out from surgery. He claimed to have a long road to recovery because of the accident:

“I was riding back from Kings (MMA), and I got in an accident. It wasn’t my fault, but I’ve been blacked out for a good minute. I just came to after surgery. It’s going to be a long road back, but I love fighting, so I’ll get back on the ball and make it happen. Thanks for the support.”

Strickland then further dove into the details of his accident on his Instagram today.

He was apparently going straight and a car turned into him. His motorcycle was going around 45 miles per hour. The young combatant suffered knee surgery as a result. He thanked his fans for all of their support. Strickland also revealed he would only be out for a few months due to the operation:

“I was going straight and a car turned into me, and I got into an accident going 45 miles per hour. I was unconscious for about three hours. I got knee surgery last night. The doctor said it’s not that bad. I should be back at it in a few months.”

He insists the setback will not derail his fighting career because of his injuries. We here at LowKick wish Strickland the best in his recovery.