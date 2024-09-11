UFC Veteran Reacts to Tyreek Hill Police Incident: “Comply and be respectful.”

Former UFC and Bellator champion Eddie Alvarez offered his take on the recent scandal surrounding Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill.

Hours, before he was scheduled to take the field for opening week against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the superstar wide receiver found himself in handcuffs and facedown on the concrete during a routine traffic stop just outside of Hard Rock Stadium. Footage of the incident quickly went viral and sparked outrage.

However, police bodycam footage has since been released that showed Hill was arguing with the officers on duty, shedding some additional light on the entire ordeal.

Revealing his thoughts on the matter, Alvarez appeared to side with the police officers involved and expressed his intolerance for any kind of disrespect being aimed at law enforcement.

“I find out my kids ever disrespect a police office, they better hope they get arrested … Coming home won’t be the place to go,” Alvarez wrote on X.

Eddie Alvarez doubles down

Unsurprisingly, Alvarez was bombarded with comments on social media, but that only encouraged the former ONE Championship star to double down on his initial statement.

After a career-defining run in both the UFC and Bellator, Alvarez competed four times under the ONE Championship banner, going 1-2 with one no-contest.

Since exiting the Singapore-based promotion, ‘The Underground King’ has made two appearances for Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, defeating Chad Mendes via split decision before suffering second round TKO against ‘Platinum’ Mike Perry at BKFC 56 last year.