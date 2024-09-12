UFC veteran put into coma after head kick knockout loss

Following his recent viral knockout loss during his venture with Karate Combat, former UFC lightweight contender, James Vick was placed into a medically-induced coma according to the promotional’s leader, who confirmed he had no plans to book the Texan into another fight.

Vick, a former lightweight contender during his time with the UFC, called time on his storied mixed martial arts career back in 2021, following his departure from the Octagon, where he suffered a fractured orbital after another knockout defeat against Andre Fialho.

And exiting the UFC in the midst of a high-profile losing skid against Paul Felder, Justin Gaethje, Dan Hooker, and Niko Price — which included brutal knockout losses against the most recent trio, Vick made the transition to Karate Combat back in June suffering another hellacious stoppage via high-kick against fellow UFC alum, Rafael Alves.

Karate Combat leader reveals UFC alum James Vick placed in coma after last KO loss

Discussing Vick’s devastating knockout finish, Karate Combat leader, Asim Zaidi revealed the veteran was placed in a medically-induced coma following the loss, and confirmed he had no plans to book him to compete again, despite the former’s wishes.

“I was there live, and it was such a successful event,” Zaidi said during an appearance on the JAXXON podcast. “[The knockout] ruined my whole mood. I just couldn’t be happy after that. [James Vick was unconscious] for a couple days. They put him in a self-induced coma. And he had a respiratory [machine] to make sure he stays breathing.”

“I went to him when he woke up, and he’s like, ‘What did he catch me with?'” Zaidi said of James Vick. Switch kick, and he’s like, ‘Oh, man, I want to get back in there. Thank God he’s okay, man. But, I can’t morally want to do that. I’m not gonna put him back in there.”

During his tenure with the UFC, Vick would land himself victories over the likes of Ramsey Nijem, Jake Matthews, Joseph Duffy and Francisco Trinaldo to name a few.