UFC Vegas 9 is now official. All 18 fighters competing at the event have now weighed in. Heavyweight legend Alistair Overeem will headline tomorrow’s card, he squares off against rising star Augusto Sakai. Prior to that long-time contender at 205lbs Ovince St Preux takes of the heavy-handed Alonzo Menifield in the co-main event.

UFC Vegas 9 – Full weigh-in results

MAIN CARD

Alistair Overeem (252.5) vs. Augusto Sakai (261.5)

Alonzo Menifield (204) vs. Ovince Saint Preux (205.5)

Zelim Imadaev (171) vs. Michel Pereira (170.5)

Brian Kelleher (146) vs. Kevin Natividad (144.5)

thiago Moises (155.5) vs. Jalin Turner (155)

PRELIMS

Bartosz Fabinski (184.5) vs. Andre Muniz (185.5)

Viviane Araujo (126) vs. Montana De La Rosa (125.5)

Marcos Rogerio de Lima (260.5) vs. Alexander Romanov (259)

Hunter Azure (135.5) vs. Cole Smith (135)