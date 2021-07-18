It’s fair to say that UFC President Dana White was in a very generous mood following UFC Vegas 31.

On Saturday night, we saw two more bonus checks handed out than usual. In addition to a Fight of the Night bonus, four Performance of the Night bonuses were also handed out for a total of six bonuses given out.

Gabriel Benitez and Billy Quarantillo put on a barn-burner of a show to earn an extra ,000 each for Fight of the Night Honours, whilst the returning Miesha Tate, Mateusz Gamrot Rodrigo Nascimento, and Rodolfo Vieira all received five-figure additions for finishing their respective fights.

Benitez and Quarantillo put on a back and forth, frantic featherweight display for the ages which saw each fighter score a knockdown over the other. Ultimately, Quarantillo was able to put Benitez away in the third round of the main card opener, his fourth win in five UFC outings.

Vieira and Gamrot were both also very impressive, scoring submission wins over Dustin Stoltzfus and Jeremy “Lil Heathen” Stephens respectively. Rodrigo Nascimento opened up the prelim fights with an utterly explosive comeback TKO over Alan Baudot.

However, it was arguably Miesha “Cupcake” Tate who stole the show, after victoriously returning to the Octagon with a third-round TKO finish over retiring Marion Reneau. She mixed her striking and wrestling flawlessly after a nearly five-year absence from the Octagon to win a well-deserved $50,000 bonus as well.

Do you think the right people got bonus money at UFC Vegas 31?