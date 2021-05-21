The UFC Vegas 27 weigh-ins are in the books, with only two slight changes to the event.

The UFC returns to the Apex in Las Vegas for this weekend’s event, which will air on ESPN and stream on ESPN+. The main event and co-main event are now official, with former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt (12-3 MMA, 7-3 UFC), Rob Font (18-4 MMA, 8-3 UFC), former women’s strawweight champ Carla Esparza (17-6 MMA, 8-4 UFC), and Yan Xiaonan (13-1 MMA, 6-0 UFC) all making weight without issue.

Ironically, the lone weight miss came from Juancamilo Ronderos (4-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC). Ronderos steps in on less than one day’s notice to replace Raulian Paiva, who was pulled from the card for weight management issues. His opponent David Dvorak (19-3 MMA, 2-0 UFC) will receive twenty percent of Ronderos purse for the miss. Still, the flyweight fight will go on as scheduled.

Another card change was reported, as the bantamweight bout between Stephanie Egger and Sarah Alpar has been canceled due to Covid 19 protocols.

The full UFC Vegas 27 weigh-in results are listed below:

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

Rob Font (136) vs. Cody Garbrandt (135.5)

Carla Esparza (116) vs. Yan Xiaonan (116)

Justin Tafa (265.5) vs. Jared Vanderaa (264)

Norma Dumont (146) vs. Felicia Spencer (145)

Bill Algeo (145.5) vs. Ricardo Ramos (146)

Jack Hermansson (186) vs. Edmen Shahbazyan (185)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)

Chris Barnett (263) vs. Ben Rothwell (265.5)

Court McGee (170.5) vs. Claudio Silva (169.5)

Victor Rodriguez (125.5) vs. Bruno Silva (125.5)

Josh Culibao (146) vs. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke (146)

David Dvorak (126) vs. Juancamilo Ronderos (128.5)*

Damir Hadzovic (156) vs. Yancy Medeiros (155)

Rafael Alves (154.5) vs. Damir Ismagulov (155.5)

With the UFC Vegas 27 weigh-ins now complete, which fight are you most excited to see?