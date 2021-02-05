UFC Vegas 18 is all set. Check out the weigh-in results below…

MAIN CARD

Alistair Overeem (255.5) vs. Alexander Volkov (264)

Frankie Edgar (135.5) vs. Cory Sandhagen (135.5)

Clay Guida (155) vs. Michael Johnson (154.5)

Manel Kape (125.5) vs. Alexandre Pantoja (125.5)

Askar Askar (145) vs. Cody Stamann (144.5)

Beneil Dariush (156) vs. Diego Ferreira (155)

PRELIMS

Danilo Marques (205) vs. Mike Rodriguez (205)

Justin Jaynes (159) vs. Devonte Smith (159.5)

Joselyne Edwards (135) vs. Karol Rosa (135)

Molly McCann (126) vs. Lara Procopio (125.5)

Seungwoo Choi (145.5) vs. Youssef Zalal (146)

Martin Day (146) vs. Timur Valiev (145.5)

Ode Osbourne (143.5) vs. Jerome Rivera (145)

What UFC Vegas 18 fight are you most looking for to?