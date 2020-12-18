The final card of 2020 is official. All fighters competing at UFC Vegas 17 have now weighed in ahead of their respective bouts.

See below for the official UFC Vegas 17 weigh-in results…

MAIN CARD

Stephen Thompson (170) vs. Geoff Neal (171)

Jose Aldo (136) vs. Marlon Vera (135)

Michel Pereira (170) vs. Khaos Williams (169.5)

Rob Font (136) vs. Marlon Moraes (135.5)

Gillian Robertson (125) vs. Taila Santos (126)

Greg Hardy (266) vs. Marcin Tybura (255)

PRELIMS

Alex Morono (170.5) vs. Anthony Pettis (170)

Sijara Eubanks (136) vs. Pannie Kianzad (135.5)

Antonio Arroyo (194) vs. Deron Winn (194.5)

Tafon Nchukwi (186) vs. Jamie Pickett (184.5)

Cody Durden (126) vs. Jimmy Flick (125)

Christos Giagos (159.5) vs. Carlton Minus (159)