The UFC Vegas 15 poster has been released.

The event takes place November 28 at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas and will be headlined by a pivotal heavyweight encounter between Curtis Blaydes and former title challenger Derrick Lewis.

And on Saturday night, the promotion revealed the official poster for the Fight Night card.

OFFICIAL: Blaydes & The Beast square off on November 28 😤 #UFCVegas15 pic.twitter.com/wEm4jyf8T7 — UFC (@ufc) November 8, 2020

Blaydes is on a four-fight winning streak following wins over Justin Willis, Shamil Abdurakhimov, Junior dos Santos and most recently Alexander Volkov back in June.

Lewis, meanwhile, has won three in a row after outpointing Blagoy Ivanov and Ilir Latifi and TKOing Aleksei Oleinik in August.

The pair had previously spoken of facing each other and will now finally collide in just under three weeks.

It’s also highly possible that the winner of this contest will go on to challenge for the heavyweight title next — provided Francis Ngannou has challenged current champion Stipe Miocic.

What do you think of the poster? And who do you think wins?