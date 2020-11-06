UFC Vegas 13 is official after all 22 fighters competing on the card weighed in at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas earlier today.

Thiago Santos and Glover Teixeira will meet in the main event of the show tomorrow night in a fight with light-heavyweight title implications. Before that, check out the official UFC Vegas 13 weigh-in results to see if Santos, Teixeira and everyone else competing on the card made their limits ahead of tomorrow night.

MAIN CARD

Thiago Santos (205.5) vs. Glover Teixeira (205.5)

Andrei Arlovski (244.5) vs. Tanner Boser (232.5)

Raoni Barcelos (135.5) vs. Khalid Taha (135.5)

Brendan Allen (185) vs. Ian Heinisch (185.5)

Claudia Gadelha (115.5) vs. Yan Xiaonan (115.5)

PRELIMS

Trevin Giles (185.5) vs. Bevon Lewis (185)

Giga Chikadze (145) vs. Jamey Simmons (146)

Marcos Rogerio De Lima (258) vs. Alexandr Romanov (260)

Darren Elkins (145.5) vs. Eduardo Garagorri (145.5)

Ramiz Brahimaj (170) vs. Max Griffin (170)

Anthony Birchak (136) vs. Gustavo Lopez (135.75)