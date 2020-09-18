UFC Vegas 11 is set. All 28 fighters competing have now weighed in ahead of the event due to take place at the APEX tomorrow night (September 19) In the main event we have an interesting grudge match between Colby Covington and former UFC welterweight champion, Tyron Woodley. Prior to that MMA veteran, Donald Cerrone takes on Nike Price in a sure-fire fun fight.

Check out the official UFC Vegas 11 weigh-in results below to see if these fighters and everyone else competing on the card made their contracted weights.

MAIN CARD

Colby Covington (171) vs. Tyron Woodley (171)

Donald Cerrone (170.5) vs. Niko Price (170.5)

Khamzat Chimaev (185.5) vs. Gerald Meerschaert (186)

Johnny Walker (205.5) vs. Ryan Spann (205.5)

Mackenzie Dern (115) vs. Randa Markos (115.5)

Kevin Holland (185) vs. Darren Stewart (185.5)



PRELIMS

Jordan Espinosa (126) vs. David Dvorak (125.5)

Mirsad Bektic (144.5) vs. Damon Jackson (145.5)

Mayra Bueno Silva (125.5) vs. Mara Romero Borella (125)

Jessica-Rose Clark (135) vs. Sarah Alpar (135.5)

Randy Costa (135.0) vs. Journey Newson (135.0)

Andre Ewell (134.5) vs. Irwin Rivera (135.5)

Darrick Minner (146) vs. T.J. Laramie (145)

Tyson Nam (136) vs. Jerome Rivera (135)