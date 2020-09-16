The UFC will finish it’s run in Vegas with a stacked card from the APEX before hosting more events on ‘Fight Island’. UFC Vegas 11 will be topped by a welterweight fight with pride, bragging right and more importantly a potential title shot on the line for the winner. Colby Covington is set to return to the octagon for the first time since losing against Kamaru Usman in his bid for the welterweight crown. Tyron Woodley is his opponent on Saturday night. ‘The Chosen One’ is looking to fight a two-fight losing streak after suffering back-to-back lopsided decision defeats to Usman and Gilbert Burns.

Join Jordan Ellis and Ryan Galloway as they preview this mammoth main event and a brilliant UFC Vegas 11 undercard in the latest episode of the LowKickMMA podcast.