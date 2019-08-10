UFC Uruguay Staff Predictions: Shevchenko vs. Carmouche

Spread the word!













Tonight (Sat. August 10, 2019) UFC Uruguay goes down from the Antel Arena in Montevideo, Uruguay

In the main event of the night, UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko puts her title up for grabs against Liz Carmouche. “The Bullet” is hoping to avenge a doctor stoppage loss to Carmouche from their days in the regional circuit before landing UFC deals.

As for Carmouche, she’s hoping to capture UFC gold for the first time in her career. Check out LowKickMMA’s UFC Uruguay staff predictions for tonight’s big fight:

UFC Uruguay Staff Predictions

Jon Fuentes:

A lot of people seem to be overlooking Carmouche’s wrestling in this fight. While I don’t think it will ultimately be enough to dethrone Shevchenko, I do believe it will make the fight much closer than everyone is expecting. With that being said, Shevchenko has great takedown defense, an underrated submission game, and proven finishing power. She can win this fight any way she wants to, but I expect she leaves Uruguay with a unanimous or split decision win. (Prediction: Valentina Shevchenko)

Abhinav Kini:

I think this will be closer than people have come to expect, but that said, Valentina Shevchenko is still miles above anyone in the 125-pound division. She may have lost to Liz Carmouche back in 2010, but nine years is a long time and I expect “Bullet” – who has continued to grow better and better as a mixed martial artist – to convincingly win the rematch with possibly another finish. (Prediction: Valentina Shevchenko)

Andrew Ravens:

I find it hard to think that Liz Carmouche is someone who could realistically beat Valentina Shevchenko outside of a shock finish, whether it’s KO or submission. Valentina is clearly the best fighter in the division, and the only fighter who could/has beaten her is Amanda Nunes. I have Valentina winning in a dominant performance by unanimous decision (Prediction: Valentina Shevchenko)

Brady Briggs:

Shevchenko has only ever lost to two people. One of those losses was a doctor stoppage (to Carmouche), one was a three-round unanimous decision to Amanda Nunes, and the other was a five-round split decision to Nunes. Both of her Nunes fights were close. If the first one had two more rounds, she most likely would’ve won that one, and most people think she won their title fight rematch.

For being a 56-2 kickboxer, you really wouldn’t expect her to be so well rounded, but she is. Shevchenko’s ground game is very underrated; her body lock trips are some of the best around and she even has a submission (armbar) win over Julianna Pena, who’s a stud grappler.

That’s where Carmouche needs the fight in order to win. Carmouche has some very good wrestling. I don’t think what she brings to the table will be enough, however. Shevchenko can win this fight in multiple ways. I could see her outpointing Carmouche to a decision, I could see her submitting her, and I could see her winning via knockout. (Prediction: Valentina Shevchenko)

Cole Shelton:

Valentina Shevchenko looks like someone who will be a champion for a long time. She has all the skillset to take the fight wherever she wants, but it will be interesting to see how she handles Carmouche’s strength and power. I expect this fight to be much closer than everyone expects but Shevchenko will win by decision (Prediction: Valentina Shevchenko)

