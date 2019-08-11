UFC Uruguay Highlights: Volkan Oezdemir Smashes Ilir Latifi

Spread the word!













Volkan Oezdemir made a statement in his UFC Uruguay victory over Ilir Latifi.

After several attempts, the pair finally met inside the Octagon tonight (Sat. August 10, 2019). Oezdemir was able to hurt Latifi late in the second round before finally dropping him with a massive left hook. He swarmed on for the ground-and-pound but was only able to get in a few shots as the referee stepped in quickly to end the contest.

Check out the finish here:

