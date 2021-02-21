Ottman Azaitar, a man whom many saw as a future lightweight contender was brutally cut from the UFC in 2020.

The cut came as a result of Azaitar blatantly breaking Fight Island’s Covid protocol rules.

Azaitar and his team supposedly cut off their wristbands that allowed access to the the fighter hotel, and gave them to friends on the outside. These friends then snuck into the hotel and dropped off a bag with Azaitar’s team. UFC president Dana White immediately had Azaitar’s UFC contract terminated.

However, it appears that Dana has since had a change of heart. MMA Fighting have revealed that Azaitar’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, has confirmed his clients resigning. In a brief statement, he stated that he is “grateful to the UFC” for reinstating Azaitar (via MMA Fighting). This comes shortly after Azaitar posted a picture on Twitter with the caption “Patience reveals truth.”

Patience reveals truth 🤗 pic.twitter.com/JZEZSumfL5 — Ottman Azaitar (@OttmanAzaitar) January 29, 2021

Azaitar is an undefeated fighter with an 8-0 record. Since joining the UFC he has picked up two first round KO’s, over Teemu Packalen and Khama Worthy. Prior to the incident on Fight Island, he was scheduled to face Matt Frevola.

What are your thoughts on the UFC reinstating of Ottman Azaiter? Let us know in the comments.