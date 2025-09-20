UFC Star Darren Till Explains Why He Transitioned to Boxing: “Get on this money train and just choo choo all the way”

Darren Till wasn’t about to let boxing’s money train pass him by.

Till is just the latest in a slew of former MMA stars who have made the move from 4oz gloves to eight-ouncers in a bid to cash in inside the squared circle. Thus far, it’s paid off for the former welterweight title challenger, who has gone 4-0 as a pugilist primarily competing under the Misfits Boxing banner.

“I was like, ‘Hang on, there’s a money train to be had here.’ I see what Jake Paul’s doing. I see what Tommy Fury’s done. I was like, I can get in on this,” Till told Demetrious Johnson in a recent interview. “Like, obviously, fully believe in my striking DJ. Not just with boxing, like kick and elbow, and you know. I don’t like to throw the word master around. “I know I’m a high-level striker when it comes down to like, I fought the best the best Whittakers and your Steven Thompson’s and stuff like that… So I was like, ‘No, there’s a money train here. I can get on this money train and just choo choo go all the way.'”



Till’s most recent outing pitted him against ex-UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold at MF & DAZN X Series 22. ‘The Gorilla’ ultimately came out on top after flattening Rockhold with an overhand right 68 seconds into the third round.

What’s next for Till remains to be seen, but with his smashing success in the sweet science, there’s no doubt that the fights and the money will continue to roll in for the Liverpudlian.