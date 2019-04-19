UFC St. Petersburg Ceremonial Weigh-In Video

The time is nearly here. Alistair Overeem and Aleksei Oleinik are set to throw down in the main event of tomorrow’s (Sat., April 20, 2019) UFC St. Petersburg show at Gazprom Arena in St. Petersburg, Russia. The main card will air on ESPN + at 1 pm ET. The preliminary card will air ESPN + at 10 am ET.

The fighters made weight at today’s early weigh-ins so now all that’s left is for the athletes to face off at the ceremonial weigh-ins. Join us for the video streaming live at 11 a.m. ET (8 a.m. PT today: