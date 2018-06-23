UFC Singapore Preliminary Card Results: Petr Yan Finishes Teruto Ishihara

It’s once again fight day here at LowKickMMA, and the talent on display this morning (Saturday, June 23, 2018) will come from in the form of UFC Singapore. Headlining the card are Donald Cerrone and Leon Edwards, but there’s a whole bunch of great fights also taking place on the preliminary section of the card.

Here are the results:

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/4:30 a.m. ET)

Petr Yan def. Teruto Ishihara via TKO (punches) at 3:28 of Round 1

Yadong Song def. Felipe Arantes via TKO (elbow and punches) at 4:59 of Round 2

Shane Young def. Rolando Dy via TKO (elbow and punches) at 4:40 of Round 2

Kenan Song def. Hector Aldana via TKO (punches) at 4:45 of Round 2

Jake Matthews def. Shinsho Anzai via technical submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:44 of Round 1

Yan Xiaonan def. Viviane Pereira via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Matt Schnell def. Naoki Inoue via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Ulka Sasaki def. Jenel Lausa via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:04 of Round 2

Ji Yeon Kim def. Melinda Fabian via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)