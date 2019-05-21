UFC Signs Multi-Million Dollar Partnership With Aurora Cannabis

Spread the word!













Nate Diaz is likely a very happy man right about now.

The UFC has officially partnered up with Aurora Cannabis on a multi-year, multi-million dollar deal to help lead the continued research of the health benefits of cannabidiol (CBD). Aurora Chief Executive Terry Booth recently released the following statement on the news:

“This global partnership places focus squarely on the health and well-being of UFC’s talented and highly trained athletes,” said Booth.

“The Aurora-UFC research partnership creates a global platform to launch targeted educational and awareness campaigns, while creating numerous opportunities to accelerate our global CBD business.”

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) removed CBD from its prohibited list last year. Research into the health benefits CBD provides will continue at the UFC’s Performance Institute in Las Vegas. The research focuses on pain management, inflammation, recovery, and mental health.