UFC Shenzhen Weigh-In Results: Headliner Set

Spread the word!













The UFC Shenzhen weigh-in results have been released as the fighters took the stage to get ready for battle inside of the Octagon under the promotion banner.

UFC Shenzhen (also known as UFC on ESPN+15) is set to take place on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at the Shenzhen Universiade Sports Centre in Shenzhen, Guangdong, China.

The main card will air on ESPN+ at 6 am ET. The preliminary card will air ESPN + at 3 am ET.

Jessica Andrade vs. Weili Zhang in a women’s strawweight title fight will serve as the headliner. In the co-headliner, Li Jingliang vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos in a welterweight bout will take place.

Rounding out the five bout main card is Mark De La Rosa vs. Kai Kara-France in a flyweight bout, Movsar Evloev vs. Zhenhong Lu in a featherweight bout, and Mizuki Inoue vs. Wu Yanan in a flyweight bout.

UFC Shenzhen Weigh-In Results

UFC officials held the weigh-ins for UFC Shenzhen on Thursday evening and here are the weigh-in results:

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 6 a.m. ET)

Champ Jessica Andrade (114.5) vs. Weili Zhang (115) – for strawweight title

Li Jingliang (171) vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (170.5)

Mark De La Rosa (125.5) vs. Kai Kara-France (126)

Movsar Evloev (146) vs. Zhenhong Lu (146)

Mizuki Inoue (125) vs. Wu Yanan (129)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN, 3 a.m. ET)