UFC Shenzhen Post-Fight Press Conference Video & Live Stream

Today’s (Sat., August 31, 2019) UFC Shenzhen event is in the books from the Shenzhen Universiade Sports Centre in Shenzhen, Guangdong, China and now it’s time for the post-fight press conference.
Jessica Andrade vs. Weili Zhang in a women’s strawweight title fight served as the headliner. In the co-headliner, Li Jingliang vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos in a welterweight bout took place.
UFC Shenzhen Post-Fight Presser
A number of impressive fights and performances highlighted the UFC’s trip to China.
Watch the fighters break down their bouts in the UFC Shenzhen post-fight press conference streaming live after the main event:
