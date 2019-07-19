UFC San Antonio Weigh-In Results & Live Stream

Spread the word!













The UFC San Antonio weigh-in results have been released as the fighters took the stage to get ready for battle inside of the Octagon under the promotion’s banner.

UFC San Antonio (also known as UFC on ESPN 4) is set to take place on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. The main card will air on ESPN at 9 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will also air on ESPN at 6 p.m. ET.

Rafael dos Anjos vs. Leon Edwards in a welterweight bout will serve as the headliner. Aleksei Oleinik vs. Walt Harris serves as the co-headliner in a heavyweight bout.

Rounding out the six-bout main card is Greg Hardy vs. Juan Adams in a heavyweight bout, James Vick vs. Dan Hooker at lightweight, Alexander Hernandez vs. Francisco Trinaldo in a lightweight meeting, and Andrei Arlovski vs. Ben Rothwell at heavyweight.

UFC San Antonio Weigh-In Results

UFC officials held the weigh-ins for UFC San Antonio on Friday, and here are the weigh-in results:

MAIN CARD (ESPN, 9 p.m. ET)

Rafael dos Anjos (171) vs. Leon Edwards (171)

Walt Harris () vs. Aleksei Oleinik ()

Juan Adams (266) vs. Greg Hardy (266)

Dan Hooker (155) vs. James Vick (156)

Alexander Hernandez (155) vs. Francisco Trinaldo (156)

Andrei Arlovski () vs. Ben Rothwell ()

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN, 6 p.m. ET)