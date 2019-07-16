UFC Sacramento Medical Suspensions: Aspen Ladd Gets 45-Day Sit

This past weekend (Sat. July 13, 2019) UFC Sacramento took place from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.
In the main event of the night, former UFC women’s featherweight champion Germain de Randamie picked up a record-tying knockout over Aspen Ladd. The finish tied for the fastest in women’s bantamweight history at 16 seconds. Although the stoppage was a controversial one, it goes down in the record books nonetheless.
The co-featured bout of the night saw former multi-time bantamweight title challenger Urijah Faber make his return to the Octagon after several years of an initial retirement. He defeated Ricky Simon via first-round knockout.
MMA Junkie has released the UFC Sacramento medical suspensions, with both Ladd and Simon leading the way with 45-day sits. Check out the full list of suspensions below:
UFC Sacramento Medical Suspensions
- Germaine de Randamie: suspended seven days.
- Aspen Ladd: suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact (no exception) for knockout.
- Urijah Faber: suspended seven days.
- Ricky Simon: suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact (no exception) for knockout.
- Josh Emmett: suspended seven days.
- Mirsad Bektic: suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact (no exception) for TKO; suspended 60 days with 60 days no contact, or until cleared by physician, for left eye laceration.
- Karl Roberson: suspended seven days.
- Wellington Turman: suspended seven days.
- Marvin Vettori: suspended seven days; suspended 180 days with 180 days no contact, or until cleared by physician, for possible fracture to right finger, mid-sternum and right knee.
- Cezar Ferreira: suspended seven days; suspended 60 days with 60 days no contact, or until cleared by physician, for nose. laceration; and suspended 180 days with 180 days no contact, or until cleared by physician, for possible fracture to left foot and nose.
- John Allan: suspended seven days; suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact (no exception) for hard bout.
- Mike Rodriguez: suspended seven days; suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact (no exception) for hard bout; and suspended 180 days with 180 days no contact, or until cleared by physician, for possible orbital fracture. Catscan required.
- Andre Fili: suspended seven days.
- Sheymon Moraes: suspended seven days; suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact (no exception) for knockout; and suspended 180 days with 180 days no contact, or until cleared by physician, for possible right foot and nose fracture.
- Julianna Pena: suspended seven days; suspended 60 days with 60 days no contact, or until cleared by physician, for right ear laceration.
- Nicco Montano: suspended seven days; suspended 60 days with 60 days no contact, or until cleared by physician, for right eye laceration.
- Ryan Hall: suspended seven days.
- Darren Elkins: suspended seven days.
- Jonathan Martinez: suspended seven days; suspended 180 days with 180 days no contact, or until cleared by physician, for possible right shoulder and left foot fracture.
- Liu Pingyuan: suspended seven days; suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact (no exception) for knockout.
- Brianna Van Buren: suspended seven days.
- Livinha Souza: suspended seven days.
- Benito Lopez: suspended seven days.
- Vince Morales: suspended seven days.
