UFC Sacramento Medical Suspensions: Aspen Ladd Gets 45-Day Sit

This past weekend (Sat. July 13, 2019) UFC Sacramento took place from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.

In the main event of the night, former UFC women’s featherweight champion Germain de Randamie picked up a record-tying knockout over Aspen Ladd. The finish tied for the fastest in women’s bantamweight history at 16 seconds. Although the stoppage was a controversial one, it goes down in the record books nonetheless.

The co-featured bout of the night saw former multi-time bantamweight title challenger Urijah Faber make his return to the Octagon after several years of an initial retirement. He defeated Ricky Simon via first-round knockout.

MMA Junkie has released the UFC Sacramento medical suspensions, with both Ladd and Simon leading the way with 45-day sits. Check out the full list of suspensions below:

UFC Sacramento Medical Suspensions

Germaine de Randamie: suspended seven days.

Aspen Ladd: suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact (no exception) for knockout.

Urijah Faber: suspended seven days.

Ricky Simon: suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact (no exception) for knockout.

Josh Emmett: suspended seven days.

Mirsad Bektic: suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact (no exception) for TKO; suspended 60 days with 60 days no contact, or until cleared by physician, for left eye laceration.

Karl Roberson: suspended seven days.

Wellington Turman: suspended seven days.

Marvin Vettori: suspended seven days; suspended 180 days with 180 days no contact, or until cleared by physician, for possible fracture to right finger, mid-sternum and right knee.

Cezar Ferreira: suspended seven days; suspended 60 days with 60 days no contact, or until cleared by physician, for nose. laceration; and suspended 180 days with 180 days no contact, or until cleared by physician, for possible fracture to left foot and nose.

John Allan: suspended seven days; suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact (no exception) for hard bout.

Mike Rodriguez: suspended seven days; suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact (no exception) for hard bout; and suspended 180 days with 180 days no contact, or until cleared by physician, for possible orbital fracture. Catscan required.

Andre Fili: suspended seven days.

Sheymon Moraes: suspended seven days; suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact (no exception) for knockout; and suspended 180 days with 180 days no contact, or until cleared by physician, for possible right foot and nose fracture.

Julianna Pena: suspended seven days; suspended 60 days with 60 days no contact, or until cleared by physician, for right ear laceration.

Nicco Montano: suspended seven days; suspended 60 days with 60 days no contact, or until cleared by physician, for right eye laceration.

Ryan Hall: suspended seven days.

Darren Elkins: suspended seven days.

Jonathan Martinez: suspended seven days; suspended 180 days with 180 days no contact, or until cleared by physician, for possible right shoulder and left foot fracture.

Liu Pingyuan: suspended seven days; suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact (no exception) for knockout.

Brianna Van Buren: suspended seven days.

Livinha Souza: suspended seven days.

Benito Lopez: suspended seven days.

Vince Morales: suspended seven days.

