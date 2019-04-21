UFC Rochester Poster Officially Released

The UFC Rochester poster has been officially released. Mixed martial arts’ (MMA) leading promotion will hit the Rochester, New York area for this show.

Check it out here:

UFC Rochester (also known as UFC on ESPN+ 9) is set to take place on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, New York. The main card will air on ESPN+. The preliminary card will also be broadcasted on ESPN+.

Rafael dos Anjos vs. Kevin Lee will headline the show in a welterweight bout. This marks Lee’s debut in the new weight division. Vicente Luque vs. Neil Magny is expected to serve as the co-headliner.

UFC Rochester Card

Rafael dos Anjos vs. Kevin Lee

Vicente Luque vs. Neil Magny

Ian Heinisch vs. Antonio Carlos Junior

Sijara Eubanks vs. Aspen Ladd

Zak Cummings vs. Trevin Giles

Patrick Cummins vs. Ed Herman

Grant Dawson vs. Mike Trizano

Megan Anderson vs. Felicia Spencer

Nik Lentz vs. Charles Oliveira

Michel Pereira vs. Danny Roberts

Julio Arce vs. Julian Erosa

Austin Hubbard vs. Davi Ramos